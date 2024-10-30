Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

