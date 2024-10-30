Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day moving average of $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.