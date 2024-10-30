Old Port Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

