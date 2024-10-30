Old Port Advisors Acquires 317 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

