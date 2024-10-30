Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,959,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after buying an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

