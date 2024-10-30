Old Port Advisors Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

