Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

