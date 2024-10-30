Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

