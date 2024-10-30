Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb
Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %
CB opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $210.25 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.