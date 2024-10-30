Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Price Performance
AON stock opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.75.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
