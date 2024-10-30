Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,252.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 162,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

American International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AIG opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

