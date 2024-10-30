Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.26.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

