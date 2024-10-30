Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

