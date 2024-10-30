Piper Sandler Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $52.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

