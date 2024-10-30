Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

