Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Financial Comparison

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Treasury Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.81 billion 4.61 -$2.49 billion ($1.52) -31.45 Treasury Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Treasury Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont.

This table compares Newmont and Treasury Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -7.03% 9.80% 5.18% Treasury Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newmont and Treasury Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 7 8 2 2.71 Treasury Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus price target of $54.85, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Treasury Metals.

Summary

Newmont beats Treasury Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

