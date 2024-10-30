Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

