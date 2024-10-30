Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,510 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

