Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 48 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.11 and a 1 year high of $524.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.52.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

