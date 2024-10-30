Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 188 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40.

Shares of ISRG opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

