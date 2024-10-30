Old Port Advisors Purchases 371 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,805,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.