DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634,112.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

