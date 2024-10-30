NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $255.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

