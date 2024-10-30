DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,251 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

