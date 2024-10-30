Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after buying an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NU by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NU Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NU opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.