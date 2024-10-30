Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 778,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.66. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

