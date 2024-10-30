Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

