Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $138,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

