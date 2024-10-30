Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

