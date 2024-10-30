Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $138.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

