Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $244,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,178,000 after buying an additional 173,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after buying an additional 444,947 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.49 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

