State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $210.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

