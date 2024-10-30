Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 6,244 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 6,244 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $18,669.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,270.09. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

