Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

