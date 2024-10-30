Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,535.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,987 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Stephens upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

FOUR stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

