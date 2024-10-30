Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

NYSE MAA opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

