Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.38 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

