Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.
Insider Activity
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.