Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

