Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.