PFG Investments LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

MAR opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

