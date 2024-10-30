Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $394.57. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

