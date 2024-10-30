Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 89,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,510 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

