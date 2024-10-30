Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

