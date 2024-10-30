International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,829 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 98,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

