Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 58.9% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.64%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $906,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.