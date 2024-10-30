Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after buying an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $563.58 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.74 and a 200-day moving average of $548.17. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.67, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.