Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 13,600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 851,364 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,082,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

