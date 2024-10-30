Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

