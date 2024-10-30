Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.