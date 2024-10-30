Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $11,504,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

